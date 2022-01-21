Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.70. 121,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 284,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.