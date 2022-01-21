Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $129.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CDLX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 6,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

