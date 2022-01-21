Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $11,519.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

