Castings (LON:CGS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Castings in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($7.23) target price for the company.

CGS stock opened at GBX 370.08 ($5.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.78. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.73). The stock has a market cap of £161.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

