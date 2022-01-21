CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $8.65 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

