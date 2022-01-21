CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

