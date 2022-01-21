CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVLV stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

