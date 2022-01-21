Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. 11,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,278. Catalent has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

