Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $257.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

