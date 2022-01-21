CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.45

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.45 and traded as low as C$66.00. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$66.00, with a volume of 208 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.