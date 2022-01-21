Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.