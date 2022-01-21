Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $30.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $826.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

