Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,305. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.