Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.94 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 1563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Specifically, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

