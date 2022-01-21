Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.14

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 16859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,472,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after buying an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

