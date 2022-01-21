Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.14

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 16859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,472,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after buying an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.