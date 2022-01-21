Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Argus

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

SCHW stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

