Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $119,675,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.