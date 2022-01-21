Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.82.

CHKP stock opened at $124.66 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.