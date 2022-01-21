Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.83 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $9.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

