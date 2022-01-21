Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,784 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 232,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. The company has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

