Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $14.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

