Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.61

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 11854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

