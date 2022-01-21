Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.61

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 11854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 2.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
