Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of KDNY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $96,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,452,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.