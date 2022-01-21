Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $142.10. 5,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,831. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

