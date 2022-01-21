Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

