Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.