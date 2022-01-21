CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

