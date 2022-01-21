CI Investments Inc. Acquires 9,861 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

