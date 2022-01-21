CI Investments Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.