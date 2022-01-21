CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

FR stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

