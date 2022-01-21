CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 89.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

