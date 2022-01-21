CI Investments Inc. Sells 342,135 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 342,135 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,940,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,698,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

