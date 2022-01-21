CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 106 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Penumbra stock opened at $223.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.88. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.