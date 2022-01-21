CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 202 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Pegasystems stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

