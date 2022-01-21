CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,354. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

