CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

