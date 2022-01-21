CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

