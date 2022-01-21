CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $12,073,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 58,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.