CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $376,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

