CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

