CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.39 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

