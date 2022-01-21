CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL stock opened at $1,010.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,233.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,309.73. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $785.00 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.