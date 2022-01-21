CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Shares Down 2.9%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

