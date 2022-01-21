Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 43.76 ($0.60) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.65. The stock has a market cap of £600.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

