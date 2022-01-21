Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,244 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

