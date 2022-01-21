Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 186.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 387,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,247,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 251.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 196,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

