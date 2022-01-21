Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,076 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

