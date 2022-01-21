Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,068 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.