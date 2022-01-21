Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

