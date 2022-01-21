Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.
NYSE:MDT opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
