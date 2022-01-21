Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 255,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,926,063 shares.The stock last traded at $54.09 and had previously closed at $54.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

